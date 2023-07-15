DENVER (KDVR) — Tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans filed into Empower Field at Mile High for night two of the Eras Tour stop in Denver.

The concert brought big crowds downtown to watch the longtime singer.

“We actually went to Arizona a few months ago to see her first show on the tour,” said Leigh Rice, a “Swiftie” at Saturday’s show. “Now, we’re really excited to know the set list and know the songs and anticipate it all.”

Rice said she has been a Swift fan for well over a decade and has been to either nine or 10 of Swift’s concerts.

“I saw her in Ireland for the first time back in 2011,” Rice said. “Now I’m going to Portugal next year to see her on another tour she just announced.”

Growing up with Taylor Swift’s music

Rice explained that there is such a connection with the pop star because she said she has grown up with her music.

“We are the same age. I remember when I was 15 and I told my mom about this new song that just came out called ‘Tim McGraw,'” Rice said. “I mean, she’s way richer, but besides that, we are very similar.”

Other fans who were tailgating before night two said this is their first time seeing Swift’s show.

“To see a superstar at the height of her career will be awesome,” Alex Trujilo said.

He and his friend Zach Case were outside juggling before going into the stadium to see Swift.

“It’s the atmosphere, I think it’s the biggest concert of my generation,” Case said.

According to fans who went for night one, Swift started performing around 7:50 p.m. and was on stage for roughly three and a half hours.

“She has a real grip on this generation,” Rice said.