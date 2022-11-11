DENVER (KDVR) – Tickets for this artist’s 2023 stadium show haven’t even hit the market, but now, “everything has changed” thanks to the Friday morning announcement revealing a second Denver date for the leader of Swifties worldwide.

For many Taylor Swift-loving Coloradans, failing to snag a ticket to her upcoming July 15 show at Empower Field could only result in a truly “cruel summer.”

However, if you felt that this was going to be a likelihood for you due to how quickly Swift’s performances tend to sell out, “you need to calm down,” because she has decided to add another Denver stay to “The Eras Tour,” which according to Swift will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career past and present!”

Taylor Swift adds second Empower Field show

(Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Back on Nov. 1, Swift announced that she plans to bring her 2023 tour to Empower Field on July 15, but on Friday she announced that she will be arriving in the Mile High City a whole day early to double the delight of regional Swift fanatics that know her “all too well.”

Now, on July 14, the “holy ground” that the Broncos call home will host Swift, who in turn will be supported by performances from MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

For those of you thinking: “I forgot you existed,” when hearing this news about one of the most decorated award-winning musicians of the 21st century heading to Denver, you’re fooling no one. These tickets habitually fly off the shelves when they hit the market, which is scheduled to do so on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

So when they hit the market, don’t walk but instead “run” to your nearest internet-accessing device and purchase with haste, for these tickets are likely to be gone fast.