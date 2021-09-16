Tay Anderson will face Denver school board censure

Tay Anderson, at-large director on the Denver School Board, speaks during a gathering calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump at South High School before a car rally through the streets of downtown Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Denver. More than 150 vehicles were guided by motorists calling for the removal from office of Trump as well as the resignations of Colorado Republican U.S. Representatives Lauren Boebert and Doug Lanborn for their support of Trump. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools board member Tay Anderson confirmed Thursday night he will be censured by Denver’s school board on Friday.

I have official confirmation, I will be censured tomorrow by the School Board.



Before the vote at 12:15 I will stand with members of the @NAACP, Denver Ministerial Alliance and more to address the censure vote.



This will news avail will be held at Denver Public Schools. — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) September 17, 2021

A 96-page report was released Wednesday following an independent investigation into sexual assault claims against Anderson.

Investigators found that Anderson “had flirtatious social media contact with a 16-year-old DPS student while a board member” and that he “made two social media posts during the investigation that were coercive and intimidating toward witnesses,” according to the report.

They also found that Anderson “made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact toward members and associations of the Never Again Colorado Board of Directors.” The organization is a youth-led anti-violence group. But the incidents were not connected to DPS, according to the report.

An allegation that Anderson sexually assaulted an unnamed woman, as BLM 5280 claimed in March, was not substantiated, nor were allegations that he committed sexual misconduct against dozens of DPS students or while he was a DPS employee and Manual and North High Schools.

In a taping of a podcast released Thursday, Anderson compared the investigation to a public “lynching.” (Warning: The podcast contains graphic language)

“I do not want people witnessing this via a Zoom. I want people to witness the final tug on the high-tech lynching that this has been around my neck. I want them to witness this final tug. Now because of these allegations they’re going to finally pull that last strand on that rope as my body hangs. My political future and my body hangs in front of all of our children with no public comment and no precedents for this whatsoever,” Anderson said in the podcast.

A press conference is set to be held on Friday at 12:15 p.m. Anderson said he will be standing with members of the NAACP, Denver Ministerial Alliance “and more” to address the censure vote.