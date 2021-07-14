Tay Anderson says he’s resuming school board duties ‘effective immediately’

DENVER (KDVR) — After a series of sexual assault allegations, the Denver Public Schools director announced he is stepping back into his role after more than a month off.

Tay Anderson posted an open letter to the Denver School Board, with a call to get back to work.

“Today after much prayer and consultation with family I am announcing that I am returning to my full duties as a duly elected member of the Denver School Board. This is effective immediately,” Anderson said in the letter.

Anderson stepped back from his duties after two separate sex assault claims: that he sexually assaulted at least one woman and a claim that he sexually assaulted more than 60 students.

Anderson has categorically denied these claims.

Anderson’s attorney, Chris Decker, who’s also a legal analyst for FOX31, said Anderson has been “falsely accused.” He said no person has come forward with any more details about the allegations and that police had not contacted Anderson in the investigation.

One week after Anderson was first accused of sexually assaulting a woman, Denver’s Board of Education has authorized “a thorough and independent fact-finding investigation,” into these allegations.

According to Anderson, the independent investigation’s scope broadened following unproven allegations he assaulted more than 60 students. He says the investigation will not be completed for another four or five weeks. Anderson says he has fully cooperated with that investigation to this day.

“Although I remain committed to engaging in a transparent and fair process, I can no longer wait for this process to conclude to initiate my return to serving the families of the Denver Public Schools,” Anderson said in his letter.

Anderson is expected to address the media about moving back into his role with the school board at 5 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch the announcement live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.