Tay Anderson investigation complete; report releases Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — An independent investigation into sexual assault claims against Denver Schools Board Member Tay Anderson is complete and will be made public this week.
The 96-page report, conducted by the Investigative Law Group, has been delivered to the school board’s lawyer and will be given to the board on Monday night.
“The allegations made against Director Anderson were serious and warranted a thorough, independent review to ensure the safety of the DPS community and a fair process for Director Anderson,” the board stated in a press release Monday evening.
Anderson will receive a redacted version of the report on Tuesday. The board’s counsel is redacting the names of students who participated in the investigation.
On Wednesday, the report and a statement from the board will be released to the public on the board’s website.
Allegations against Anderson first surfaced in March, when a local organization claimed multiple women had sexual assault claims against him. More allegations came out in May, when someone alleged Denver students had made sexual assault claims against him.
Timeline of claims against Tay Anderson
- March 27: Black Lives Matter 5280 says ‘multiple’ women claim sexual assault against DPS board member Tay Anderson
- March 28: DPS board member Tay Anderson denies sexual assault allegations, claims he’s been threatened
- April 6: DPS Board of Education authorizes independent investigation into allegations against Tay Anderson
- May 28: DPS board member Tay Anderson ‘falsely accused,’ attorney says, amid new sex assault claims
- May 30: Tay Anderson ‘stepping back’ from board duties amid sex assault claims
- May 31: ‘The truth will be revealed’: Tay Anderson’s lawyer releases statement
- June 1: Tay Anderson sexual assault allegations are first DPS received against him
- July 9: Area pastors defend Tay Anderson from anonymous sex-assault claims
- July 14: Tay Anderson says he’s resuming school board duties ‘effective immediately’