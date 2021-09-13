Tay Anderson investigation complete; report releases Wednesday

Tay Anderson addresses the media on July 14, 2021, to announce that he’ll return to Denver Public Schools board duties after a hiatus while sex-assault allegations were underway. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — An independent investigation into sexual assault claims against Denver Schools Board Member Tay Anderson is complete and will be made public this week.

The 96-page report, conducted by the Investigative Law Group, has been delivered to the school board’s lawyer and will be given to the board on Monday night.

“The allegations made against Director Anderson were serious and warranted a thorough, independent review to ensure the safety of the DPS community and a fair process for Director Anderson,” the board stated in a press release Monday evening.

Anderson will receive a redacted version of the report on Tuesday. The board’s counsel is redacting the names of students who participated in the investigation.

On Wednesday, the report and a statement from the board will be released to the public on the board’s website.

Allegations against Anderson first surfaced in March, when a local organization claimed multiple women had sexual assault claims against him. More allegations came out in May, when someone alleged Denver students had made sexual assault claims against him.

Timeline of claims against Tay Anderson