AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Video captured by another driver shows a car going out of control before a deadly crash in Highlands Ranch.

Three people were ejected from the car. Two of them died, including 16-year-old Tavion Daniels, a Rangeview High School junior who had big dreams.

FOX31 spoke with the teen’s family on Monday. Tavion’s father said they are beyond heartbroken over the loss.

The Aurora teen had his whole life in front of him. He loved taking pictures. His smile, his family said, would brighten up a room. His dream? To play for the NFL.

“He just wanted to be the glue that stuck both of the families together,” said Darius Daniels, the boy’s father.

Video shows car before crash in Highlands Ranch

But on Friday night, the teen’s life was cut short. He was in a Highlands Ranch crash that was captured on video by the dash camera of a private vehicle nearby. It shows the car, where Tavion was in the backseat, pass by and then lose control on University Boulevard near Quebec Street.

Douglas County Sheriff’s detectives say speed was a factor. Tavion’s family told FOX31 they believe there was a mechanical issue with the car.

The past few days have been heart-wrenching for his family. They still had not been able to see him as of Monday afternoon.

“I still haven’t gotten his cell phone, his clothes, nothing,” his father said.

Tavion was on his way to his home in Aurora when he died. His father described him as the best son a father could wish for.

A woman who also died after being thrown from the car has been identified as Savannah Reynolds, according to the Douglas County Medical Examiner. No age was released. The third person who survived remains in the hospital, but their condition has not been released either.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies released no new information about the crash on Monday.