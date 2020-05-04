Tattered Cover to relocate LoDo store

Davidson’s favorite branch of Denver’s Tattered Cover is in the historic Lowenstein Theater on East Colfax Avenue. (Credit: CNN)

DENVER — Denver bookseller Tattered Cover will be moving its LoDo store next year to a new development under construction next to Coors Field.

The bookshop will lease part of the first two floors of one of the buildings at McGregor Square, a 650,000-square-foot development being built by the owners of the Rockies at 20th and Wazee.

Tattered Cover’s current 12,500-square-foot space on the corner of Wynkoop and 16th streets, which opened in 1994, is being marketed for lease. The building, called Mercantile Square, is owned by Denver-based Coughlin and Co. Tattered Cover leased two floors at Mercantile Square until 2013, when it downsized to just the first floor.

Tattered Cover has other locations in Union Station and on Colfax Street near East High School.

Dick Monfort, chairman and CEO of McGregor Square and owner of the Rockies, said the timing was perfect to add Tattered Cover to the project.

