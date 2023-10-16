DENVER (KDVR) — The local book chain Tattered Cover has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to forms filed in the case, the bookstore has unsecured claims to multiple publishers, property management, and even the state of Colorado. The claims range from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Another form states the company, listed as Bended Page, LLC, has between 200-999 creditors, and between $1 million to $10 million in liabilities. The company’s assets are between $1 million and $10 million, according to the document.

The paperwork specifically lists out 20 creditors, with the following six having more than $100,000 in unsecured claims:

Penguin Random House LLC – $375,765

Office of the State Auditor – $375,563

Ingram Book Group LLC – $306,477

MacMillan Pub Svs. – $295,728

Simon and Schuster – $259,355

TC Incorporated – $215,000

The company operates six Denver area book stores, and one in Colorado Springs, as well as shops at the Denver airport. The website states Tattered Cover was established in 1971.