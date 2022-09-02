DENVER (KDVR ) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest to Goatflix and Chill to the Colorado State Fair, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, it will be dry and sunny in Denver and across the Front Range. The southern mountains could see a couple afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend across our state:

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to keep them handy for whenever you might need them:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.