Taste of Colorado comes to Denver this Labor Day weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — This year, Downtown Denver is hosting Taste of Colorado just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The Downtown Denver Partnership is hosting the event beginning Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6. Taste of Colorado will celebrate Colorado’s food, art, music and more.

“Connection and community are more important now than ever, and Taste will be spread across our urban core as we celebrate the local creativity, passion, and diversity that are a critically important part of our region’s fabric and culture,” said Senior Vice President of Downtown Experience Sharon Alton.

Below is a list of featured events and activities in Taste of Colorado:

Taste of Colorado will be geld along 16th Street Mall in Downtown Denver. The Mall will be closed to traffic, however, RTD will provide service to the event with Free MetroRide buses operating on 15th St. and 17th St.

For more information about Taste of Colorado, visit their FAQ web page.