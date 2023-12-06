ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A special law enforcement team is going after sex offenders in the state with Operation Colorado Cleanup.

The U.S. Marshals Service invited FOX31 to see firsthand how hunting down sex offenders led to uncovering other crimes in metro-area neighborhoods.

One deputy marshal described their fugitive track-downs as professional hide and seek. Specifically with Operation Colorado Cleanup, the mission is finding 1,800 noncompliant sex offenders with warrants for their arrests in the state.

The operation is led by the U.S. Marshals Service, with local deputies and federal agencies teaming up, county by county, to track down convicted felons.

FOX31 rides along for Marshals Service operation

In the pre-dawn hours, while most are sleeping, the task force takes advantage of the darkness, searching for those who don’t want to be found. The team gathered for a briefing before the first stop of the morning, which ended with an unregistered sex offender in cuffs before the sun had fully risen.

“These are people that have previously victimized either children or other adults,” said Andrew Gallagher, deputy U.S. marshal with the District of Colorado. “If they’re not following the requirements and not doing what they’re supposed to be doing, the chances that they could re-offend go up exponentially.”

FOX31 watched from a safe distance as the task force knocked on the second target’s address — and quickly uncovered more than just an unregistered sex offender inside.

“There’s an AK-47 in the house and a couple of other firearms,” Gallagher said at the scene, “two of which are coming back as reported stolen.”

A family at the address with the guns and sex offender told the Marshals Service they had no idea about the felony warrant and offender status of the person they were housing.

“You have a convicted sex offender that’s living with an unassuming family that have small kids in a house … and then it turns out also stolen firearms in the house,” Gallagher said. “So it’s just kind of a recipe for disaster.”

Stop three started at an apartment complex where police first took a woman into custody who was wanted for failure to appear on an Adams County assault warrant. The unregistered sex offender sought at the same address was not inside.

With some on-scene investigative work, the team tracked down the next target at a nearby park. FOX31 was present as a foot chase ended with the task force capturing the wanted sex offender yards from a playground.

A search of the man’s pockets and shoes ended in the task force seizing narcotics, knives, syringes and pipes.

“This is a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and then suspected cocaine,” Gallagher said, showing the item.

“What we have here is what are called M30 pills, street name of ‘blues,'” Gallagher said, referring to counterfeit pills made to look like M30 oxycodone tablets. “These are basically pills that come up from Mexico that likely contain fentanyl. They potentially can contain enough in one pill that could kill an average person.”

Operation Colorado Cleanup

Stolen weapons, drugs, unregistered sex offenders and additional people with warrants were taken off the streets in a single morning during Operation Colorado Cleanup.

“These are offenders who are not just doing one thing, there’s many other things that can be associated with this,” Gallagher said. “It goes down to taking narcotics off the street, taking weapons off the street, taking violent predators off the street. That’s the whole objective of this operation.”

The following agencies were involved and present during the sweep on Oct. 11:

U.S. Marshals Service District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Task force officers who are part of the COVOTF from the following agencies: Drug Enforcement Administration Denver Colorado Bureau of Investigation Denver Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations Denver Colorado Department of Corrections Parole Division Denver



The Marshals Service shared this information about Operation Colorado Cleanup 3: Adams County:

Began with 55 fugitive sex offenders wanted on felony arrest warrants for failing to register

To date, 39 have dispositions so far and have either been arrested by the USMS COVOTF, located incarcerated in another jurisdiction, been confirmed deceased, confirmed deported out of the U.S. or located in another state and awaiting an extradition decision from Adams County

For the remaining 16, the investigations are ongoing and still in progress