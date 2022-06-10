FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A drug task force says it seized more than 7 pounds of cocaine and arrested a man after a long-term drug investigation in northern Colorado.
Leonel Perera-Delacruz, 42, was booked on several charges in the case, according to the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force.
Between a traffic stop and a search of a Fort Collins home, the task force claims it seized the 7 pounds of cocaine with a street value of nearly a quarter-million dollars.
According to the task force, Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies stopped Perera-Delacruz in traffic. A K-9 team brought to the scene pointed to the “odor of controlled substances inside the vehicle.”
Detectives then searched a home in the 1800 block of North Whitcomb in Fort Collins.
Perera-Delacruz was booked on the following charges:
- Felony possession with intent to distribute
- Felony unlawful possession of cocaine greater than 4 grams
- Felony special offender: controlled substance
- Felony criminal impersonation
- Failure to drive in a single lane (weaving)
Police asked anyone with information on the alleged crimes to contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force consists of the following law enforcement agencies:
- Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
- Fort Collins Police Services,
- Loveland Police Department
- Windsor Police Department
- Colorado Adult Parole,
- Eighth Judicial District Attorney