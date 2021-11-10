Target suspect assaults customer with pepper spray

DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office needs your help finding a man wanted in connection with an assault that unfolded in a Target parking lot late Saturday night.

On November 6 at 9:00 p.m., the man in question allegedly entered the Target, located on the 9300 block of W. Cross Drive, where he began filling a cart with merchandise. The suspect then proceeded to exit the store without paying.

Jeffco Sheriffs Office – Target suspect wanted in pepper spray assault vehicle

A fellow customer intervened as the suspect attempted to leave in a silver sedan. It was at this point that the suspect discharged pepper spray in the victim’s face before leaving the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

If you recognize this individual or have any information in connection with this case, please reach out to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.