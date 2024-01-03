DENVER (KDVR) — Target is the latest company to file a lawsuit against Xcel Energy for damage that stemmed from the 2021 Marshall Fire.

The fire spread across Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021, destroying more than a thousand buildings and killing two people. It is Colorado’s most destructive wildfire.

Target suing Xcel, other telecommunication businesses

On Dec. 22, 2023, Target Corporation, based out of Minnesota, filed a lawsuit against Xcel Energy, Teleport Communications America LLC. and Century Link.

Target claims that its Superior location at 400 Marshall Road sustained damage from the Marshall Fire and is seeking compensation. The store was closed for eight months after the roof was damaged and heat from the fire set off the store’s fire suppression system. All merchandise inside the Target was destroyed.

The store had to be gutted, rebuilt and remodeled.

In the lawsuit, Target alleges that on the day of the fire, Xcel Energy was aware of the high wind warning issued in Boulder County and that the company was aware that its electrical equipment was “old and unsafe and vulnerable” to weather and environmental conditions.

Target also alleges that the Marshall Fire was caused by “negligent and improper maintenance, inspection, ownership, and operation of the Electrical Equipment owned, operated and maintained by Xcel Energy.”

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Teleport and Century Link failed to exercise care in the design, construction and inspection of telecommunication equipment in the area where the Marshall Fire occurred.

Target filed an action of inverse condemnation against Xcel, an action of negligence against Xcel, an action of negligence against Teleport and an action of negligence against Century Link.

As a result of these claims, Target is demanding a jury trial. During the trial, compensatory and consequential damages will be calculated.

Official cause of Marshall Fire

On June 8, 2023, the investigation into the cause of the Marshall Fire was complete. According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was caused by the reignition of an extinguished residential burn on property owned by the religious group Twelve Tribes combined with a second fire likely caused by a damaged Xcel power line.

Investigators determined the most likely cause of the second fire was due to hot particles discharged from an Xcel Energy powerline. The powerline showed significant evidence of electrical arcing.

No criminal charges will be filed, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced. He said the evidence did not justify the charges.

Local governments sue Xcel

On Dec. 28, local governments including the Boulder County Board of Commissioners and Boulder Valley School District filed a lawsuit against Xcel, claiming it failed to meet certain safety standards.

The lawsuit filed two actions, the first being inverse condemnation, where it alleged that Xcel was responsible for the injury and damages to the public.

A second action was filed for negligence. The lawsuit alleges that Xcel failed its duty to provide electrical equipment that was properly designed, maintained and inspected.

Xcel has disputed the claim that the fire was likely caused by one of its power lines.