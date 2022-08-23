SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A Target store that caught fire in Superior during the devastating Marshall Fire is set to reopen nearly eight months after the disaster.

Superior Mayor Clint Folson said the store will reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“Now, 8 months later, the store has been reconstructed, restocked and they will be opening next week!” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post.

The Marshall Fire took hold of Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County on Dec. 30, destroying more than 1,000 homes and several businesses.

Target’s roof caught fire, but its fire-suppressant system ultimately caused even more damage.

“The heat from the roof fire activated the fire sprinklers inside the store but due to a malfunction, the sprinklers did not shut off for several days and the entire store was severely flooded,” Folsom said.

Floodwater was still flowing out of the store days later as crews worked to stop the flow during below-freezing temperatures.

The fire damaged or destroyed $819 million and $1.6 billion worth of homes alone, not including the valuations of the businesses, according to a FOX31 Data Desk analysis. It’s one of the most destructive fires in the U.S. and the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

It’s still not clear what exactly caused the fire. Officials said in June that the investigation was nearly complete. Once it’s done, the case will be presented to the district attorney to determine whether anyone will be charged with a crime.

Investigators’ findings will also be presented to the public.