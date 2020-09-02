Target could be new anchor tenant for Lowry retail development

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DENVER (BusinessDen) — The hole left by Lucky’s Market in Lowry could be filled by Target.

The Minneapolis-based chain is the proposed new anchor tenant for The Exchange at Boulevard One complex under construction at the southwest corner of 1st Avenue and Quebec Street, according to the website for the surrounding Boulevard One community.

The website attributes the information to a July meeting that Exchange developers Kelmore Development and Confluent Development held with nearby residents.

The Target would be a small-format store, approximately 30,000 square feet, according to the website. That’s about a quarter of the size of the retailer’s typical stores.

The store would sit right at the corner of 1st and Quebec, where Lucky’s Market had been slated to go.

