DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a crash in Boulder Saturday.

The Boulder Police Department said a motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash between the motorcycle and a car.

It happened at the intersection of Table Mesa and Tantra Drive, and the roads were closed in that area for investigation.

Police said the road closures could last for several hours.

BPD tweeted a detour recommendation for those going west on Table Mesa, asking drivers to turn right on Moorhead or make a U-turn at the gas station.

BPD said drivers cannot get around the crash by turning into the complex at 4700 Table Mesa.

It was unclear whether the other driver was injured, and the circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.