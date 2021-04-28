Tanker spill cleanup will keep US 36 near Lyons closed during daylight hours

Image provided by CDOT: Road closed from dawn to dusk for several days to allow the EPA to cleanup the site from a truck spill on Tuesday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — US 36 will be closed for several days from dawn to dusk while the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) works to clean up after a tanker truck hauling around 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed on Tuesday.

The road is closed at Apple Valley Road. Personal vehicles can get around the closure using Apple Valley Road, but commercial vehicles will need to take CO 7 or US 34.

According to the EPA, an unknown amount of fuel went into the Saint Vrain Creek. There has also been a significant amount of fish kill a few miles downstream.

The EPA will provide more information when it becomes available and has set up a website for this cleanup at respone.epa.gov/AppleValley.