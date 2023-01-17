EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says there will be an extended closure of westbound Interstate 70 at Dotsero due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday before 9 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

CSP said hazardous materials teams are headed to the crash scene for a tanker that started leaking fuel after the crash.

The westbound lanes of I-70 will be closed at Dotsero for an extended time. CSP said to use alternate routes.

We asked if anyone was injured in the crash and are waiting to hear back.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.