Tangled up: holiday lights, netting can be hazardous to wildlife

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking neighbors to wildlife to be aware of the hazards of outdoor decorations and netting.

WATCH as a buck🦌thrashes frantically to get free of a⚽️sports🥅net in a #ManitouSprings park. It ripped down the steel goal posts & dragged it until @COParksWildlife officers subdued it with a Taser & cut it free in a 10-minute ordeal.👏AGAIN 👏we ask: Take down🥅sports🥅nets! pic.twitter.com/RFCFPTl0IQ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 12, 2020

Another deer got tangled up in holiday lights around its antlers, mouth and eyes.

CPW says the animals can die from exhaustion fighting to free themselves from the entanglement. Below, CPW shows an image of a deer caught up in a hammock.

Even sporting gear such as hockey or soccer nets outside a home can be a danger. As seen below, the deer is trapped in netting as a ranger helps free it.