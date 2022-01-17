Tandoori Grill owner loses home in Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A family that came to the aid of hundreds of people during the King Soopers shooting in Boulder is now in need of help themselves.

All that is left of Paul Dhanoa’s home in Superior are ashes and rubble. To make matters worse, he discovered he was underinsured after he lost his home. Dhanoa went to the Disaster Assistance Center looking for answers.

“I’m just trying to figure out how I’m going to get all this back,” he said.

You may have heard Dhanoa’s name before, and that may be due to the fact that he is the owner of the Tandoori Grill in Boulder. He and his family served more than 500 meals to people who were impacted by the massacre at King Soopers, which sits right next to their restaurant.

Sadly, this family that helped so many now needs help themselves. Dhanoa recalled the moment he heard about the fire.

“My wife called and said there’s a fire in Superior. I thought she was exaggerating, but then after she started panicking, I finally said just get out,” Dhanoa said.

To help people who are underinsured, the Small Business Administration has set up shop at the Disaster Assistance Center. The SBA also helps individual underinsured homeowners with low-interest loans.

“What we do is we offer a disaster loan that helps to bridge the gap between what insurance covers and what the value is of the home that is going to be rebuilt,” SBA Public Information Officer Rick Tillery said.

The SBA offers loans of up to $200,000 to cover what was not insured. It also offers $40,000 loans to help replace items lost in the fire. Dhanoa lost two rental properties as well his beloved 1973 Ford Bronco. The priority now is to rebuild a place for his family.

“It’s just so difficult to try to gain everything back that you’ve lost and being underinsured is just a terrible thing to be,” he said.

A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of the Dhanoas by their friends for those interested in giving to the family who has given so heavily to the Boulder community in times of crisis.

Dhanoa said he’s had to temporarily shut down that very popular Tandoori Restaurant in Boulder. He tells us he plans to reopen Tandoori once he’s back on his feet. Meanwhile, the SBA said it’s best to apply for loan help to rebuild at the Disaster Assistance Center.