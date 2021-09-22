‘Taking steps for cancer’: Grand Lake recovery continues with event supporting residents battling cancer

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (KDVR) — Recovery efforts continue in Grand Lake after the East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres, making it the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history after the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020.

This weekend, the community will join together to help residents in Grand County who are battling cancer.

The “Taking Steps for Cancer 5k Walk/Run & Auction” will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m.

There will be a 5k walk and run, beautiful fall colors, live music, food, and one of the county’s largest annual silent and live auctions.

The silent auction will feature work by Colorado’s Own John Williams. Williams moved to Colorado 27 years ago. He visited Grand Lake on a vacation, then never left.

Full details of event here.