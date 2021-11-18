‘Taken away too soon’: Loved ones, educators remember 15-year-old shooting victim

DENVER (KDVR) — An arrest has been made in the Montbello shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Denver police arrested a juvenile male on Monday.

Meanwhile, family members and teachers are remembering the victim, Anthony “Chico” Golden Jr.

Chico was a student at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College in Green Valley Ranch.

“I watched Chico grow up,” said cousin Carin Scott. “We lived in the same house. He just was a beautiful soul.”

The administration and teachers at the early college said Chico excelled in class and sports.

“He touched everyone’s lives here,” said principal Kimberly Grayson.

Chico was pronounced dead late Sunday evening at Children’s Hospital after a shooting in Montbello. Police arrested a boy in connection to the homicide the next day.

“It hurts my heart because they’re all kids and nobody wins here,” Scott said.

Officials have not released information on a possible motive for the crime. For those grieving, it is a senseless tragedy.

“It’s devastating,” chemistry teacher Armando Apio-White said. “He’s one of those kids — he just came to me, and I came to him.”

Teachers said motivation, instilled by his mom, Andrea, helped inspire his classmates.

“Others would just want to be around him because of how positive he was,” math teacher Mike Opferman said.

Chico was killed just one day before teenagers were shot at a park near Aurora Central High School. Officials are sounding the alarm on the violence. Chico’s death is one of the latest youth tragedies on Denver’s northeast side.

“That’s rocking this school right now,” Derek Hawkins, high school dean, said. “It’s rocking all of us— students and staff. It’s another good one that’s been taken way too soon.”

The family has created a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.