MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The opportunity to race your high-profile vehicle is back for the 20th season at Bandimere Speedway in Jefferson County.

It’s called “Take it to the Track.” It’s an event designed, in part, to decrease street racing on city streets and highways.

Among those racing is Scott Rice who is waiting in line with his 2021 McLaren 765 LT.

“It’s a fun place to see how fast you can go. It’s safe,” Rice said.

Participants pay $40 while spectators pay $20. Drivers must be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license. Twenty-two Wednesday afternoons and evenings remain.

“Need to come here and do it here,” adds Rice. “Out on the roads, just too many things out of your control. Makes it dangerous and just not worth it.”