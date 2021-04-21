‘Take it to the track’; CSP launches program at Bandimere Speedway for controlled drag racing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you have a need for speed, Colorado State Patrol has announced a “responsible speed” program that starts at Bandimere Speedway on Wednesday.

The “Take it to the Track” program was created by CSP and Bandimere Speedway to provide a positive alternative to illegal street racing.

CSP said daily drivers, race cars, hot rods, muscle cars, sport compacts, trucks, and motorcycles are all welcome and there will not be any eliminations.

Planning to give it a try? Here’s what you need to know:

  • Open to anyone with a valid driver’s license
  • Gates open at 4:00 p.m.
  • Time trials at 4:30 p.m.
  • Participant admissions: $40
  • Admissions: Adult Crew $17, children 12 & under are free

The “Take it to the Track” program will continue throughout the summer on Wednesdays.

