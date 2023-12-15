DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver skyline is well known for its share of unique buildings. Who else can boast a 700-foot cash register?

But at the corner of 40th and Blake, a new building is looking to take the title of Denver’s most unique.

One River North is not your ordinary apartment complex, with a canyon-like structure filled with trees and shrubs, and a moving river is built into the building itself.

“We say we are where nature and city take form,” said Elizabeth Meyers, vice president of client experience for Kairoi Residential, which manages the property.

She said 14 of the 187 units have already been rented, without a single tenant setting foot in the building that remains under construction.

“The overall interest in this community is second to none in my entire career,” Meyers said. “We have thousands of interested prospects who are interested in living here.”

One River North under construction in Denver, Colorado, on Dec. 15, 2023 (KDVR)

She said a team of architects, including the renowned firm MAD Architecture out of China, collaborated to design the one-of-a-kind building.

Multiple units will have private decks on the “canyon,” while other tenants will have the ability to hike up and down the canyon on an outside staircase that runs along a flowing river.

Each floor has a unique selection of flora and fauna, according to Meyers, simulating the climb in elevation through Colorado’s mountains.

“The sheer amount of thought and deep understanding of the nature, the flora, the fauna, everything that went into designing this community is so much more robust than what you’d find in a typical apartment community,” Meyers said.

Rent at the luxury apartment complex begins at $3,500 and ranges up to $15,000 for penthouse suites near the rooftop pool. One River North is slated to open sometime this spring.