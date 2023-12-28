DENVER (KDVR) — The National Park Service is giving the gift of free entrance to its locations on six fee-free days in 2024.
With 13 national park sites within Colorado’s borders, that means travelers seeking to cross some of Colorado’s national parks off their bucket lists in 2024 have some options to save money on entrance fees.
The entrance fee-free days in 2024 are:
- Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- April 20 – First day of National Park Week
- June 19 – Juneteenth
- Aug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Day
- Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
The fee waiver applies only to entrance fees, which can range from $10-35. Other fees for things like camping, boat launches, transportation or special activities, will still be in effect.
Colorado’s four national parks are Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Montrose, the Great Sand Dunes in Mosca, Mesa Verde in Cortez and Mancos, and Rocky Mountain in Estes Park and Grand Lake.
Other national park sites offer hiking, exhibits and other attractions, but are not considered full national parks. These areas include national monuments, like Florissant Fossil Beds and Hovenweep, national historic trails, like the Pony Express and Santa Fe trail, and national historic sites, like Bent’s Old Fort or the Granada Relocation Center.
The fee-free day applies to all National Park sites. In Colorado, these sites include:
- Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site
- Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
- Colorado National Monument
- Dinosaur National Monument
- Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
- Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Mesa Verde National Park
- Rocky Mountain National Park
Colorado’s national parks boasted millions of visitors in 2022, with approximately 5.59 million recreation visits reported by the National Park Service, out of the total 7.4 million visitors that also visited Colorado’s national historic sites and monuments. This resulted in $804 million added tourism dollars in Colorado’s economy.
The National Park Service reported a total of 311.9 million recreational visits to its sites across the U.S., and 88.6 million to national parks alone.
In addition, Colorado’s state parks will be free on Jan. 1, if you’re looking to start your year with some time outdoors.