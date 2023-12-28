DENVER (KDVR) — The National Park Service is giving the gift of free entrance to its locations on six fee-free days in 2024.

With 13 national park sites within Colorado’s borders, that means travelers seeking to cross some of Colorado’s national parks off their bucket lists in 2024 have some options to save money on entrance fees.

The entrance fee-free days in 2024 are:

Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 20 – First day of National Park Week

June 19 – Juneteenth

Aug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

The fee waiver applies only to entrance fees, which can range from $10-35. Other fees for things like camping, boat launches, transportation or special activities, will still be in effect.

Colorado’s four national parks are Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Montrose, the Great Sand Dunes in Mosca, Mesa Verde in Cortez and Mancos, and Rocky Mountain in Estes Park and Grand Lake.

Other national park sites offer hiking, exhibits and other attractions, but are not considered full national parks. These areas include national monuments, like Florissant Fossil Beds and Hovenweep, national historic trails, like the Pony Express and Santa Fe trail, and national historic sites, like Bent’s Old Fort or the Granada Relocation Center.

The fee-free day applies to all National Park sites. In Colorado, these sites include:

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Colorado National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve

Hovenweep National Monument

Mesa Verde National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

Colorado’s national parks boasted millions of visitors in 2022, with approximately 5.59 million recreation visits reported by the National Park Service, out of the total 7.4 million visitors that also visited Colorado’s national historic sites and monuments. This resulted in $804 million added tourism dollars in Colorado’s economy.

The National Park Service reported a total of 311.9 million recreational visits to its sites across the U.S., and 88.6 million to national parks alone.

In addition, Colorado’s state parks will be free on Jan. 1, if you’re looking to start your year with some time outdoors.