DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo to the Colorado Scottish Festival, and more.
Weather-wise, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the surge is expected to be the strongest on Friday night through Sunday night for the Front Range.
There will be a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoon with highs in the 80s.
Here is a look at 10 things to do across Colorado this weekend:
- Douglas County Fair and Rodeo– Friday-Sunday
- Colorado Renaissance Festival– Friday-Sunday
- The Friends Experience– through Sept. 4
- Dacono Music and Spirits Festival– Saturday
- Vortex Festival 2022- Friday- Sunday
- Boulder Taco Festival- Saturday
- Colorado Scottish Festival– Saturday-Sunday
- 38th Annual Colorado Camaro Club All Chevy Show & Shine– Saturday
- 2022 Moffat County Balloon Festival- Saturday
- Pretty Woman- The Musical– Saturday
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.