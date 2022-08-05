DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo to the Colorado Scottish Festival, and more.

Weather-wise, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the surge is expected to be the strongest on Friday night through Sunday night for the Front Range.

There will be a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Here is a look at 10 things to do across Colorado this weekend:

  1. Douglas County Fair and Rodeo– Friday-Sunday
  2. Colorado Renaissance Festival– Friday-Sunday
  3. The Friends Experience– through Sept. 4
  4. Dacono Music and Spirits Festival– Saturday
  5. Vortex Festival 2022- Friday- Sunday
  6. Boulder Taco Festival- Saturday
  7. Colorado Scottish Festival– Saturday-Sunday
  8. 38th Annual Colorado Camaro Club All Chevy Show & Shine– Saturday
  9. 2022 Moffat County Balloon Festival- Saturday
  10. Pretty Woman- The Musical– Saturday

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.