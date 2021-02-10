Table games return to casinos in Black Hawk

BLACK HAWK, Colo. (KDVR) — After months of being shut down, Black Hawk casinos will have table games again starting Wednesday.

Casinos have worked with local health officials to create enhanced health and safety measures to get table games back open.

Here are the rules:

Most tables will be capped at 3 guests

3 guests are allowed on each side of craps tables

5 guests are allowed per roulette table

Guests must sanitize their hands prior to sitting at any table

“We’re very meticulous in everything we do to ensure the safest, most enjoyable experience,” said Ken Ostempowski, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk . “The health and wellness of our Team Members and guests remain our top priority.”