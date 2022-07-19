SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The flag that flew over the Louisville Post Office during the Marshall Fire was damaged, but not destroyed.

“Our flag was still flying all tattered and torn and smelled like smoke, it wasn’t burned,” James Boxrud with the Postal Service said.

It survived the most destructive fire in Colorado history, but like the community, it was in bad shape.

“I’m the one that pulled it down off the flagpole,” Kenneth Price, the senior operations manager for the area said.

“The flag is very important. I’m ex-military, spent 11 years in the army. It’s a great symbol of our country and freedom. So, we needed to make sure we had it pulled down and preserved.,” he said.

That was more than six months ago. On Tuesday, the community gathered for an unveiling.

First responders, the mayors of Louisville and Superior, and other postal workers came to see the tattered and torn flag that is now encased and hanging on the wall inside the post office for everyone to see.

“I think it’s a great reminder to all of us, the resiliency of our country, the resiliency of our postal service, and the resiliency of this community,” Boxrud said.