Sylvan Fire area no longer closed to public

After more than a month with no fire activity or growth, the US Forest Service lifted the closure on Sept. 9, 2021, for the Sylvan Fire area.

EAGLE, Colo. (KDVR) – After more than a month with no fire activity or growth, the US Forest Service has lifted the closure for the Sylvan Fire area.

Officials say the fire remains at 3,792 acres and is 90% contained. The remaining uncontained perimeter is on the rugged south side that firefighters have not accessed from the ground.

Rangers are cautioning people who want to visit the area, however.

“People planning to visit the area should be aware that there is an increased risk of falling trees and rocks, debris flow, and flooding after a wildfire,” said Eagle-Holy Cross district ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a media statement.

Crews are currently working to repair firelines and will continue to monitor the area. A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) Team will begin evaluating the burned area next week.