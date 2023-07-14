DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift fans swarmed outside Empower Field for the artist’s first of two concerts this weekend.

Thousands of fans got there as early as first thing Friday morning to get merch and hang out. But closer to go time, fans showed up to officially tailgate. Ariana Sandoval and Ceinna Chisholm were two Swifties that were heading to the stadium to “Tay-gate.”

“It’s called ‘Tay-gating,'” Chisholm told FOX31’s Greg Nieto. “They changed ‘Tailgating’ to ‘Tay-gating.'”

Many fans at the stadium earlier in the day were making friendship bracelets as it’s a Swiftie thing to do. Sandoval and Chisholm were planning on exchanging bracelets themselves.

“Hang out with other Swifties, trade friendship bracelets.

“Once they open up the doors, we’re gonna try to get into the merch line,” Sandoval told Nieto.

The weekend of Swift’s concerts is estimated to bring in $40 to $50 million to the Denver economy. But Swifties will be upset when the excitement is over.

“It’ll be very depressing. It will be sad,” the 20-something fans told Nieto.