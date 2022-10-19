DENVER (KDVR) — Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated “Midnights” album will be released at midnight on Oct. 21. The album will feature 13 songs about “13 sleepless nights” throughout Swift’s life.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” Swift shared back in August.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves. Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

Swift’s lucky number is 13. Her birthday is also Dec. 13.

The Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver will be celebrating the album’s release all day on Friday.

“With 13 floors, the iconic “happy” hotel is bound to be Blondie-approved. Each floor represents a one-of-a-kind hyper themed room for fans to enjoy a Midnights listening party including the Comic Book Hero room in honor of the upcoming album’s third track “Anti-Hero,” the Barbie room to celebrate all things pink and “Lavender Haze,” and the Island Time room for that special “Snow on the Beach” track featuring Lana Del Rey,” The Curtis Hotel shared.

The Curtis Hotel said the lobby will be filled with Swift’s top hits. The lemonade stand at the hotel will have a limited-edition “Lavender Haze” martini, paying tribute to a track on the album.

Here is a look at the “Midnights” album track list:

Lavender Haze

Maroon

Anti-Hero

Snow On The Beach

You’re On Your Own, Kid

Midnight Rain

Question…?

Vigilante Sh**

Bejeweled

Labyrinth

Karma

Sweet Nothing

Mastermind

The Curtis Hotel said all “Swifties” are welcome to attend the album release event Friday.