JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — First responders are working to help at least two people who had their watercraft overturned on Clear Creek, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson said the craft overturned, and one person went into the water. The other person is stuck on a rock and needs to be rescued.

Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (Photo from CDOT Camera)

Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (Photo from CDOT Camera)

Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (KDVR photo from SkyFOX)

Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (KDVR photo from SkyFOX)

Emergency crews at the scene of a water rescue on Clear Creek in Jefferson County, Colo. on July 5, 2022. (KDVR photo from SkyFOX)

An unconscious man is out of the water and getting CPR, according to the spokeswoman.

The Golden Fire Department is responding with the rescue effort.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed US 6 in both directions between Interstate 70 and US 40 at mile marker 257.5 due to the rescue but reopened the road at 2 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new details.