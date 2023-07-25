LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver is in the middle of a string of hot days with more in the forecast that has people feeling the heat in their own homes.

Many are finding out their cooling systems are not keeping their homes cool. That’s leading to hundreds of calls to companies that repair air conditioning units.

Mike Neidig is an AC technician with Plumbline Services who has been working long hours to help fix problems like this. He’s found that some units need minor repairs while others require major work.

“It’s been 50/50. Some of them have been ‘clean this thing up’ or ‘this thing is 40 years old, and I’ve got a refrigerant leak,'” Neidig told FOX31.

To translate, this means some units can be fixed while others need to be replaced.

FOX31 is told filters need to be changed often since the units can run year-round for both heating and cooling.

“I see a lot of lack of maintenance where, you know, where sometimes people don’t realize that they need to do maintenance; outdoor coils get dirty, we get components that fail because of that being dirty,” Neidig said.

He also said it’s good to have units checked out before extreme weather hits, which can save a lot of money and prevent a delay in service if requests pile up.