DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is National Dessert Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a sweet treat, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated dessert places in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.

Here is a full list of the top rated places to get dessert in the Denver metro area, according to the Google reviews.

Did we miss your favorite place for dessert? Let us know:

More top-rated things in Colorado

We also added a few of the top rated locations for desserts that are outside of the Denver metro area.