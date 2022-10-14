DENVER (KDVR) — Friday is National Dessert Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a sweet treat, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated dessert places in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
Here is a full list of the top rated places to get dessert in the Denver metro area, according to the Google reviews.
- 3.14 Pi Bar– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 738 reviews
- Andy’s Frozen Custard– 4.6 stars for 890 reviews
- Azucar Bakery– 4.5 stars for 534 reviews
- Blue Moon Bakery– Silverthorne- 4.5 stars for 865 reviews
- BJ’s Velvet Freez– Colorado Springs- 4.7 stars for 2,629 reviews
- Bonnie Brae Ice Cream– 4.7 stars for 1,740 reviews
- Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery– Colorado Springs- 4.8 stars for 1,632 reviews
- Colorado City Creamery– Colorado Springs- 4.5 stars for 928 reviews
- Crumbl Cookies– 4.7 stars for 526 reviews
- Euro Crepes & Bistro– 4.6 stars for 714 reviews
- Inventing Room– 4.8 stars for 703 reviews
- Josh & John’s Ice Cream– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 1,759 reviews
- La Baguette– Colorado Springs- 4.5 stars for 635 reviews
- La Merise French Bistro-4.5 stars for 609 reviews
- Liks Ice Cream– 4.7 stars for 1,176 reviews
- Little Man Ice Cream– 4.7 stars for 4,474 reviews
- Magill’s World of Ice Cream– 4.8 stars for 1,569 reviews
- Marigold Cafe & Bakery– Colorado Springs- 4.6 stars for 2,361 reviews
- New Moon Bakery and Cafe– Nederland- 4.6 stars for 594 reviews
- Nuggs Ice Cream– 4.7 stars for 1,022 reviews
- Rizuto’s Ice Cream Inc.– 4.8 stars for 1,398 reviews
- SNOWL– Aurora- 4.6 stars for 1,037 reviews
- Sweet Action– 4.7 stars for 1,424 reviews
- Sweet Coloradough– Glenwood Springs- 4.8 stars for 1,458 reviews
- Sweet Cooie’s Ice Cream and Confectionery– 4.7 stars for 776 reviews
- Sweet Cow– 4.7 stars for 1,305 reviews
- Taste of Denmark– Lakewood- 4.8 stars for 1,114 reviews
- The Denver Central Market– 4.6 stars for 3,185 reviews
- Tokyo Premium Bakery– 4.8 stars for 587 reviews
- Trompeau Bakery– Englewood
- Walrus Ice Cream– 4.6 stars for 1,374 reviews
- Wimberger’s Old World Bakery & Delicatessen– Colorado Springs- 4.8 stars for 605 reviews
Did we miss your favorite place for dessert? Let us know:
We also added a few of the top rated locations for desserts that are outside of the Denver metro area.