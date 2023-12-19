DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Southwest Plaza Mall in Littleton at about noon on Tuesday for an alleged swatting incident.

The mall was closed for approximately three hours as law enforcement searched the building, reopening just before 3 p.m. Deputies were posted at every entrance, and no one was allowed into the building while they searched.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were joined by multiple jurisdictions, and six K-9s were deployed to search the mall. No threat was found.

The sheriff’s office told FOX31’s Kim Posey that they had no reason to believe this was anything other than a swatting call.

Swatting is the action of making a fake call to emergency services, usually with the intent of drawing a large emergency response, and often leading to a dangerous situation for individuals who are at the location and unaware of the impending police response.