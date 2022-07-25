CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating what they say was a hoax shooting call that happened on Monday morning.

Police said they received a call around 8:45 a.m. from a non-emergency number about a shooting that reportedly happened at a home near Eaton Street and Plum Creek Parkway. Police said the caller allegedly reported they would shoot at police if they responded to the home.

CRPD said several officers arrived in the area and determined the call was a hoax. No victims were located, and no shooting happened.

An investigation is underway to determine who the caller was. CRPD said there is no threat to the public.

If you are unfamiliar with the term “swatting“, it is the act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the goal of diverting emergency public safety resources to an unsuspecting person’s residence,” police said.