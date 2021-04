THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – Thornton and Northglenn SWAT teams and negotiators are on scene where a barricaded person is believed to be holding a hostage at a motel.

Officers are attempting a peaceful surrender at Motel 6, 6 W. 83rd Pl., according to Thornton Police Department.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are received.

