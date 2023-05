LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Three armed robbery suspects are involved in a standoff with SWAT at a Lakewood townhome, police told FOX31.

According to Lakewood police, there was an armed robbery at a liquor store around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The three suspects then ran to a townhome on the 1600 Block of Depew Street, about two blocks southwest of Sloan’s Lake Park.

SWAT officers have been called to the townhome, and according to Lakewood police, as of 11:40 a.m., no shots had been fired.