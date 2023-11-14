DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools confirmed after 2 p.m. Tuesday that Morey Middle School was on secure for police activity in the area, and that alert was lifted before 4 p.m.

According to the Denver Police Department, a SWAT team was active in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The police agency confirmed that the SWAT situation is unrelated to the school, but provided no additional information.

FOX31 learned that SWAT situation was on 13th Avenue between Ogden and Emerson Streets, but many details are still unclear.

It appeared SWAT officers were surrounding a vehicle on 13th Avenue and at about 3:15 p.m. broke a window of the vehicle. FOX31’s Ashley Michels was at the scene and saw no suspect removed from the vehicle.

Several parents noted they were unable to attend their children’s school play, which was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Some parents were able to make it into the building before the lockdown was implemented, according to Denver Public Schools.

A second performance is expected to be held on Wednesday.

Roads have reopened in the area.