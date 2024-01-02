CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A Walmart in Centennial was closed for several hours Tuesday after an armed carjacking at the automotive shop.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was in the area of the Walmart at 10900 East Briarwood Avenue when she noticed people running from it and a 911 call was received at the same time of shots fired at the store.

Police told FOX31’s Andrea Henderson a woman was carjacked at gunpoint by the store’s automotive shop.

The victim then ran inside the store for help and a customer who heard ran outside and fired several shots at the suspect and stolen car.

No one was injured and the suspect was able to drive away in the stolen car.

The stolen vehicle is a silver Honda Civic that may have two bullet holes in the passenger side door.

Police said the suspect is still on the loose, but they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.