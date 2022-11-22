LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Loveland police and SWAT members were able to successfully de-escalate a barricade situation after two people trespassed inside a garage.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Eisenhower Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. on reports of a trespass in progress. The homeowner in the area told police that a man and woman had entered the garage and refused to leave.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Steven Jenkins from Loveland and the woman was identified as 35-year-old Dunia Gonzales from Fort Collins.

According to LPD, Jenkins had an active protection order restraining him from that address.

When officers arrived at the home, they attempted to contact the duo and in return, Jenkins threatened to “shoot it out” with police.

LPD said that due to Jenkin’s threats and known access to weapons the Loveland SWAT team was called. Negotiators were able to engage in an active discussion with the duo.

According to LPD, the negotiators successfully talked Jenkins and Gonzales into surrendering at around 7:20 a.m.

Jenkins was placed under arrest for multiple warrants and charged with violation of a restraining order and failing to leave a premise under request. Gonzales was arrested on warrants and failing to leave the premise under request, according to LPD.

Houses in the immediate area were advised to stay inside and lock their doors and windows. That shelter-in-place order was lifted at 7:20 a.m.