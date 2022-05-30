ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Englewood Police reported that SWAT is responding to a residential area for a barricade situation.

Englewood Police Department tweeted out that SWAT was in the area of West Tanforan Drive and South Federal Boulevard due to a barricaded subject. The suspect is inside a house armed and will not come out.

A reverse 911 call was sent out to those affected in the shelter-in-place area. Police are asking anyone to avoid the area.

As of 2:55 p.m., police reported that the incident is still ongoing, and they ask everyone to continue to avoid the area.

FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.