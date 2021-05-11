SWAT, heavy police presence in Aurora after man threatens family with gun

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says a man is barricaded in a mobile home park after allegedly firing shots at a family member.

Police said the incident started before noon on Tuesday near Cimarron Circle and East 13th Avenue.

A man allegedly menaced a family member with a gun and fired shots before officers arrived, according to APD.

There is no word if anyone was shot.

APD said residents in neighboring homes have been evacuated.

APD, SWAT and K9 support are on scene and are in communication with the man as they work toward a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.