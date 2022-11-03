SWAT are in an Aurora apartment looking for a wanted person. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police and SWAT are in an Aurora neighborhood working to make contact with a man who is wanted on suspicion of firing shots.

According to the Aurora Police Department, there is a large police presence in the area of South Elkhart Way and South Fairplay Way near The Preserve at City Center.

SWAT is on scene attempting to make contact with a man who is wanted on suspicion of firing gunshots earlier in the day.

Police confirmed a reverse 911 call was sent to residents in the apartment complex urging them to shelter in place.

APD provided an update at 12:17 p.m. saying that SWAT was still working to make contact. The man is refusing to exit the apartment and additional SWAT resources have been called in.

APD has evacuated the units directly impacted, others are asked to shelter in place.

This is breaking news, FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.