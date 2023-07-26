DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Wheat Ridge have taken a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a woman into custody following a SWAT operation.

Just after 4:30 a.m., the Wheat Ridge Police Department sent out a reverse 911 call to those in the area of the 10200 block of 44th Avenue due to a large SWAT presence. The area is south of Fruitdale Park.

At 6:50 a.m., WRPD said officers had taken a suspect into custody.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a missing 43-year-old woman was found alive in Wheat Ridge. Tuesday night, an endangered missing alert was sent out for the woman after she was last seen being forcibly kidnapped/abducted by Lance Foster.

Meise was taken to a local hospital, but at this time her condition is unknown.

Foster is the victim’s ex-boyfriend who had allegedly been stalking her. Foster was arrested by the West Metro SWAT team Wednesday morning.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.