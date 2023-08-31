Houses dot the landscape at Colorado’s Steamboat Ski Resort, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Steamboat Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

DENVER (KDVR) — Swastikas were carved and spray painted into a park bench in Steamboat, just down the road from Steamboat Springs High School.

The multiple swastikas were found on Wednesday at the new park table that was placed on the edge of Memorial Park Field in an area called Kaster’s Cove along the creek, said Shannon Lukens from Steamboat Radio.

Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Department put the park table in Kaster’s Cove earlier this summer.

After hearing about the incident, Matt Barnard with Parks and Rec planned to remove the table on Wednesday.

“We don’t need to have that out there in our community,” Barnard told Steamboat Radio.

Branard said the plan is to either resurface the table or replace the boards.

As of Wednesday morning, the Steamboat Springs Police were notified and began an investigation into the vandalism. Steamboat Springs School District was also notified.

If you have any information on the vandalism, please contact the Steamboat Springs Police at 970-879-1144.