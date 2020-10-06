Suzanne Morphew’s house for sale in Chaffee County; she’s been missing since Mother’s Day

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The home of a missing Chaffee County woman is now up for sale, less than five months since she was last seen.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on Mother’s Day – May 10. She had reportedly left her house alone for a bike ride and never returned. Her bike was recovered less than a half a mile away later that the same day, her family has told FOX21 News.

A Zillow realtor confirmed that the Morphew family home was put on the market on Monday. The 3-bedroom home, located on Puma Path in Maysville, was listed on Zillow and Redfin at $1,759,000. According to the assessor’s office, the home was sold to the Morphews in April of 2018, they were the second homeowners.

In the weeks and months following Suzanne’s disappearance, law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants at the Maysville home, a judge has ordered those documents sealed.

At the end of September Suzanne's brother, Andy Moorman, led a 6-day search effort to find any evidence connected to his sister's disappearance. Hundreds of volunteers searched 6,000 miles. The search concluded with no evidence linked to Suzanne's case, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.











Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband, did not participate in the volunteer search. However, he has told FOX21 News that he searches for the missing woman every day.

Investigators have not named any suspects or persons of interest, and no arrests have been made. Suzanne Morphew’s case is still classified as a missing person.

Anyone with information that could assist law enforcement in locating Suzanne Morphew is encouraged to call 719-312-7530.

In the past, Morphew and family friends have promoted a $200,000 reward for information leading to Suzanne’s safe return – no questions asked.

Suzanne Morphew Missing Person Investigative Task Force Recap:

1,123 total tips called to the designated tip line (includes hang-ups and duplicates).

180 interviews conducted in Colorado, Indiana, and other locations. This number does not take into account the hundreds of other contacts made between investigators and individuals as part of this case since May.

130+ searches conducted (including warrants, which remained sealed at this time).

4,000+ hours spent by investigators on the case.