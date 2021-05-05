Barry Morphew arrested on murder charge in disappearance of wife, Suzanne Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The husband of Suzanne Morphew, a Chaffee County mother who was reported missing on Mother’s Day weekend of 2020, has been arrested.

Barry Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10, 2020 – Mother’s Day. And the process of the investigation in the days and months following Morphew’s disappearance has been carefully protected by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency on the case.

Since that time, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has worked closely and tirelessly with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 11th Judicial District in an intensive investigation to find Morphew.

Over the last year, there have been numerous searches – by police, the public, and a dive team – and hundreds of tips reported in this case, according to the sheriff’s office.

